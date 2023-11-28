Three lanes reopen on M6 after crash causes long delays

The M6 northbound between junction 10 and junction 10A for the M54 saw three lanes closed to a collision at around 9am on Tuesday.

It meant delays of up to an hour for motorists heading north, with around six-and-a-half miles of congestion on the approach.

The scene around the collision was eventually cleared and all four lanes reopened around 10am, but with more than an hour of delays still occurring with around seven miles of congestion.

A spokesman for National Highways said: "All lanes have now reopened on the M6 northbound between junction 10 for Walsall and junction 10A for the M54 following the earlier collision.

"There is still approx. 7 miles of congestion on approach, causing residual delays of 70 minutes above usual journey times."

West Midlands Police, West Midlands Fire Service, West Midlands Ambulance Service and Staffordshire Police, Fire and Rescue have been contacted for a comment.