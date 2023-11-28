Road closures and other roadworks on major Shropshire routes over next two weeks

There are a number of road closures taking place across the county over the coming weeks, most of which will only cause slight delays.

The latest expected roadworks list, featuring roads looked after by National Highways only, shows five closures due to start this week.

The following road closure will continue this week:

• A458, until 6am December 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A458 both directions Rowton Avenue to Yockleton Road, temporary traffic lights for drainage works.

And a further 12 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A483, from 8pm November 27 to 6am November 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A483 Sweeny to Pant, temporary traffic signals due to drainage works.

• A483, from 8pm November 27 to 6am November 28, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 both directions Mile End roundabout to Whittington roundabout, carriageway closure for construction works on behalf of Shropshire Council.

• A49, from 9pm November 29 to 6am November 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A49 both directions Ashford Bowdler to Woofferton, multiway traffic signals for electrical works.

• A5, from 9am to 4pm on December 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 eastbound, Emstrey Roundabout to Preston Roundabout, lane closure for structural repairs.

• A483, from 9am December 4 to 4pm December 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A483 northbound and southbound, Pant to LLanymynech, temporary traffic signals for drainage works.

• A483, from 8pm December 4 to 6am December 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A483 both directions Mile End Roundabout to B5069, temporary traffic signals for drainage.

• M54, from 9pm December 4 to 6am December 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M54 eastbound, junction 4 to junction 3, lane closures for drainage works.

• A5, from 9pm December 4 to 6am December 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 southbound, Whittington Roundabout to Mile End, lane closure for electrical works.

• A483, from 9pm December 8 to 6am December 9, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A483 southbound, Maesbury road to A483 (south), carriageway closure for electrical works.

• M54, from 9pm December 8 to 6am December 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M54 westbound, junction 3 to junction 4, carriageway closure due to maintenance works, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.

• M54, from 9pm December 8 to 6am December 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M54 eastbound, junction 4, slip road closure due to maintenance works, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.