Man dies following overnight lorry and van crash on M5 as road remains closed

The M5 remains closed between junction 4 and junction 4a near Bromsgrove following the crash, which happened around 8.23pm on Monday night.

It involved a van and a HGV on the northbound carriageway. The road will remain closed until around midday.

Two ambulances from West Midlands Ambulance Service were called to the scene around 8.15pm and treated the driver of the van, who was in a critical condition and who received advanced life support, but was confirmed as deceased at the scene.

No further patients required treatment from ambulance staff.

There have been reports of delays of up to an hour for motorists on the northbound carriageway, with delays back as far as junction 5, and National Highways said that traffic was being diverted via the M42 north to junction 2 for Alvechurch and Redditch.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “One person has sadly died following a road traffic collision on the M5 last night.

"West Midlands Ambulance Service was called at 8.15pm to a collision involving a van and a HGV on the M5 between junctions 4 and 4a in Catshill, Bromsgrove.

"Two ambulances, a paramedic officer, a MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic, two BASICS emergency doctors, and the Midland Air Ambulance Critical Care Car attended the scene.

"Upon arrival we found a man who was the driver of the van.

“He was assessed and was in a critical condition. He received advanced life support from ambulance staff at the scene.

“Unfortunately, it became clear that nothing more could be done to save him and he was confirmed deceased at the scene.”

A spokesman for National Highways said: "At approximately 8.23pm yesterday evening, a serious collision occurred resulting in the closure of the M5 northbound within junction 4A.

"West Mercia Police led a multi agency response to the incident. National Highways attended to assist with traffic management.

"Police collision investigations and recovery operation were completed overnight. Carriageway assessments are being made due to a spillage at the scene.

"The carriageway is expected to remain closed through the morning.

"The M5 junction 5 entry slip road near Wychbold is also closed due to the volume of traffic approaching from the A38."