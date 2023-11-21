Traffic stopped on M6 due to police-led incident causing long delays
Traffic has been released on the M6 southbound after it was stopped due to an ongoing police incident.
By Emma Walker
Published
Last updated
National Highways West Midlands confirmed the M6 south between Junction 6 at the A38M for Birmingham and Junction 5 was blocked. It happened at about 5.45am on Tuesday.
Lanes one to three were reopened at 7.30am with lane four still closed.
Delays of 30 minutes and increasing rapidly - allow extra time for your journey if heading that way, bosses have said.
More to follow.