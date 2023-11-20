M6 remains closed as emergency services tackle fire

The M6 has been closed in both directions between Junction 14 for Stafford and Junction 15 for Stoke-on-Trent after the vehicle caught fire on the northbound carriageway during the early morning rush hour.

Emergency services were called to the scene, with no movement of traffic allowed on either side of the carriageway.

The first alert on social media by National Highways: West Midlands came out at 9.59am, saying that traffic had stopped and delays were starting to build.

The message read: "Traffic is currently stopped on the M6 northbound between J14 for Stafford and J15 for Stoke due to a vehicle fire.

"Fire service are on scene.

"Delays are beginning to build on approach."

Traffic has been stopped and delays of up to 30 minutes are visible in both directions. Photo: National Highways: West Midlands

The next message on social media at 10.25am said that traffic had now stopped and delays of up to 30 minutes were expected.

The message read: "Traffic is now stopped on the M6 in both directions between J14 for Stafford and J15 for Stoke due to a vehicle fire.

"Fire service remain on scene.

"Delays of 30 mins in each directions."

Finally, the most recent message at 10.37am said that delays had increased to up to 60 minutes due to the fire and roads remaining closed.

The message read: "Traffic remains stopped on the M6 in both directions between J14 for Stafford and J15 for Stoke due to a vehicle fire.

"Fire service remain on scene to extinguish fire.

"Delays of 60 mins in both directions."