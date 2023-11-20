Fire destroys several vehicles and causes chaos on M6

There were delays of more than an hour on both the northbound and southbound carriageways between Junction 14 for Stafford and Junction 15 for Stoke-on-Trent as crews from five fire stations dealt with the blaze on Monday morning.

Crews from Eccleshall, Gnosall, Stafford and Stone and a water carrier from Cannock were called to reports of a van on fire at around 9.45am on the northbound carriageway.

They arrived to find a white Mercedes Sprinter Van was on fire, with the fire having subsequently spread to four other vehicles on a nearby transporter lorry.

Smoke can be seen coming from the vehicle on the M6. Photo: National Highways: West Midlands

Central Motorway Police Group and National Highways closed off both carriageways while the fire crews worked to put out the blaze using hose reel jets.

The fire was extinguished and the motorway reopened in stages while fire crews worked alongside other emergency services to ensure the area was safe.

A spokesman for Staffordshire Fire and Rescue said: "A van fire which spread to a vehicle transporter on the M6 in Stafford has been extinguished this morning.

"Crews from Eccleshall, Gnosall, Stafford, Stone and a water carrier from Cannock went to the M6 northbound between junctions 14 and 15 at 9.45am.

"A white Mercedes Sprinter van was found on fire. It had spread to four other vehicles which were stored on a transporter lorry nearby.

Traffic was stopped on the M6. Photo: National Highways: West Midlands.

"Our colleagues from Central Motorway Police Group (CMPG) and National Highways helped to close the road in both directions whilst we worked to put it out.

"Hose reel jets were used to extinguish the blaze which was deemed to be accidental. Thankfully, no one was injured.

"Crews are still at the scene alongside other emergency services whilst we make sure the area is safe and determine the cause."

National Highways have been contacted for a comment.