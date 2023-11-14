Two-miles of tailbacks after rush hour collision on A41

Police announced the A41 north of Tern Hill was closed in both directions due to a collision at around 8.41am.

In the message on social media, police said there were around two miles of tailbacks and advised drivers to seek an alternative route.

Traffic data from around 9am suggests the incident occurred around Green Lane, between Sandford and Prees Higher Heath.

It also showed that the incident was affecting traffic in both directions, with queues backed up towards Market Drayton, causing the roundabout at Tern Hill to come to an almost standstill.

A spokesperson from the fire service confirmed they were not called to the scene.

West Mercia Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service have been approached for comment.