Shropshire road closures this weekend for Remembrance Sunday parades

Communities across Shropshire will this weekend gather to remember those who lost their lives fighting for their country, as well as the victims of war.

By Lauren Hill
Published
Roads across the county will play host to Remembrance Sunday parades this weekend

Towns and boroughs are preparing to hold commemorative parades and processions this Sunday to remember the country's fallen heroes.

Residents are being asked to prepare for diversions as some roads are expected to close for Remembrance Day services on Sunday.

Rolling road closures are expected to take place between 9am and 1pm on Sunday, November 12.

Baschurch road closures

  • Eyton Lane

  • Newtown

  • Church road

Bridgnorth road closures

  • Whitburn Street

  • St Leonard’s Close

  • Church Street

  • High Street

  • Postern Gate

  • West Castle Street

Broseley road closures

  • High Street

Cleobury Mortimer

  • A4117 High Street

  • Church Street

  • Lower Street

  • Childe road

Cressage road closures

  • A458

  • B4380

  • Sheinton road

Gobowen road closures

  • B5069 Chirk Road

  • Whittington Old road

Ludlow road closures

  • Mill Street

  • Castle Square

  • Castle Street

  • High Street

  • King Street

  • Bull Ring

Market Drayton road closures

  • Queen Street

  • High Street

  • Church Street

  • St Mary’s Street

  • Shropshire Street

  • Cheshire Street

  • Frogmore Road

  • Towers Lawn

Oswestry road closures

  • Church Street

  • The Cross

  • Bailey Street

  • Bailey Head

Shifnal road closures

  • Victoria Road

  • Market Place

  • Church Street

  • Innage Road

Shrewsbury road closures

  • Castle Gates

  • Castle Street

  • Pride Hill

  • Mardol Head

  • Shoplatch

  • St Johns Hill

  • Murivance

  • St Chads Terrace

St Martins road closures

  • B5069 Overton Road

Trefonen road closures

  • Oswestry Road

  • Treflach Road

Wem road closures

  • Leek Street

  • High Street

Whitchurch road closures

  • Station Road (32 to Bridgewater Street)

  • Queen's Road

  • Salisbury Road

  • Bridgewater Street

  • Green End

  • Deermoss Lane

  • Bull Ring

  • High Street

