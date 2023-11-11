Shropshire road closures this weekend for Remembrance Sunday parades

Towns and boroughs are preparing to hold commemorative parades and processions this Sunday to remember the country's fallen heroes.

Residents are being asked to prepare for diversions as some roads are expected to close for Remembrance Day services on Sunday.

Rolling road closures are expected to take place between 9am and 1pm on Sunday, November 12.

Baschurch road closures

Eyton Lane

Newtown

Church road

Bridgnorth road closures

Whitburn Street

St Leonard’s Close

Church Street

High Street

Postern Gate

West Castle Street

Broseley road closures

High Street

Cleobury Mortimer

A4117 High Street

Church Street

Lower Street

Childe road

Cressage road closures

A458

B4380

Sheinton road

Gobowen road closures

B5069 Chirk Road

Whittington Old road

Ludlow road closures

Mill Street

Castle Square

Castle Street

High Street

King Street

Bull Ring

Market Drayton road closures

Queen Street

High Street

Church Street

St Mary’s Street

Shropshire Street

Cheshire Street

Frogmore Road

Towers Lawn

Oswestry road closures

Church Street

The Cross

Bailey Street

Bailey Head

Shifnal road closures

Victoria Road

Market Place

Church Street

Innage Road

Shrewsbury road closures

Castle Gates

Castle Street

Pride Hill

Mardol Head

Shoplatch

St Johns Hill

Murivance

St Chads Terrace

St Martins road closures

B5069 Overton Road

Trefonen road closures

Oswestry Road

Treflach Road

Wem road closures

Leek Street

High Street

Whitchurch road closures