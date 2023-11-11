Shropshire road closures this weekend for Remembrance Sunday parades
Communities across Shropshire will this weekend gather to remember those who lost their lives fighting for their country, as well as the victims of war.
Towns and boroughs are preparing to hold commemorative parades and processions this Sunday to remember the country's fallen heroes.
Residents are being asked to prepare for diversions as some roads are expected to close for Remembrance Day services on Sunday.
Rolling road closures are expected to take place between 9am and 1pm on Sunday, November 12.
Baschurch road closures
Eyton Lane
Newtown
Church road
Bridgnorth road closures
Whitburn Street
St Leonard’s Close
Church Street
High Street
Postern Gate
West Castle Street
Broseley road closures
High Street
Cleobury Mortimer
A4117 High Street
Church Street
Lower Street
Childe road
Cressage road closures
A458
B4380
Sheinton road
Gobowen road closures
B5069 Chirk Road
Whittington Old road
Ludlow road closures
Mill Street
Castle Square
Castle Street
High Street
King Street
Bull Ring
Market Drayton road closures
Queen Street
High Street
Church Street
St Mary’s Street
Shropshire Street
Cheshire Street
Frogmore Road
Towers Lawn
Oswestry road closures
Church Street
The Cross
Bailey Street
Bailey Head
Shifnal road closures
Victoria Road
Market Place
Church Street
Innage Road
Shrewsbury road closures
Castle Gates
Castle Street
Pride Hill
Mardol Head
Shoplatch
St Johns Hill
Murivance
St Chads Terrace
St Martins road closures
B5069 Overton Road
Trefonen road closures
Oswestry Road
Treflach Road
Wem road closures
Leek Street
High Street
Whitchurch road closures
Station Road (32 to Bridgewater Street)
Queen's Road
Salisbury Road
Bridgewater Street
Green End
Deermoss Lane
Bull Ring
High Street