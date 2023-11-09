Gailey Island set to close for resurfacing work

National Highways West Midlands plans to start the work on Gailey Island, where the A449 meets the A5 near the junction 12 of the M6, on Monday, November 13, and it expects to complete the works by Wednesday, November 22.

The work will be carried out overnight when traffic is lower, and it will be done between 8pm and 6am, Monday to Friday.

There will be a full closure of the roundabout during these times in order to complete the work.

During closures, there will be access for emergency vehicles and there will be fully signed diversion routes in in place.

A statement on the National Highways website said: "We apologise in advance for any inconvenience or disruption to those living close to the work. We’ll make every effort to carefully manage noise levels and additional lighting to minimise the impact.

"Please note, our planned work may be subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances."

Two diversion routes are in place for the A5 west and east traffic and can be seen here:

Another diversion is in place for A449 north and south traffic, and it can be seen here: