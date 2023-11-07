Road through village near Shrewsbury to close for resurfacing works

Shrewsbury Road in Bomere Heath is to be resurfaced later this month as part of Shropshire Council’s resurfacing programme.

The will work will take place under a road closure from Monday, November 20 to Friday 24 and from Monday 27 to Tuesday 28, with work carried out from 9.30am to 2.45pm each day. A signed diversion will be place.

Access to properties and businesses within the closure will be provided when safe to do so, with highways staff on site able to assist with access.

However, residents are being advised there may be a bit of wait while staff make the site safe for people to travel to their property.

People are being asked not to park on the road during the day whilst the work is in progress.

Access to the works area during the closure will be restricted to residents who live within it, as well as businesses, pedestrians, dismounted cyclists, equestrians and emergency service vehicles.