West Midlands Railway announced the issue at about 10.30am on Saturday, saying no trains can run between Shrewsbury and Wolverhampton until the issue is resolved.

A statement said: "There is a problem between Shewsbury and Wellington, which has been caused by fault with the signalling system.

"Trains services running through the area will be cancelled. This is affecting trains in both directions.

"We don't know when the problem will be resolved. We don't know when our train service will be back to normal.

"No trains can run on the line between Shewsbury and Wolves until further notice."

Buses will run between all the affected stations, while West Midlands Railway tickets will be accepted on Transport for Wales services between Crewe and Shrewsbury.