Rail passengers advised to check before travelling as services get back to normal

Passengers have been warned to check on services before travelling

The county's rail operators were reporting that most lines are open – although the route from Shrewsbury to Machynlleth, via Welshpool, Newtown and Caersws, was closed pending a track inspection.

Passengers have been advised to check all routes before travelling but in an update this morning Transport for Wales said: "Following heavy rain flooding the railway at Shrewsbury all lines are now open."

However, it added: "Train services running through this station are returning to normal but some services may still be cancelled or delayed. Disruption is expected until the end of the day."

Live updates show earlier trains from Newtown to Shrewsbury were cancelled, and that services for the remainder of today are still marked for people to 'check before they travel'.

In an update on Saturday evening, Transport for Wales' social media account said the route was not expected to operate until later this morning.

Replying to a query about the line a spokesman said: "The line is expected to reopen tomorrow, but it's not likely to be until later in the morning."

Transport for Wales has also urged passengers to check before travelling from Shrewsbury to Wrexham – although National Rail Enquiries shows that all services are currently running on time.

Services from Shrewsbury to Birmingham New Street, through Wellington and Telford, are showing as operating, while routes from Shrewsbury to Ludlow via Craven Arms are listed as on time, with no service disruptions.

Routes to Whitchurch from Shrewsbury also look to be running without disruption.

There were however delays reported with earlier services from Shrewsbury to Birmingham International, with the 9.17am train 31 minutes late from Wellington due to a fault with the signalling system.