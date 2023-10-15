Appeal for witnesses after road rage attack near M5

Sixways Stadium

Men in a van jumped out and gave a driver abuse near the M5 junction in Worcester on Friday.

A West Mercia spokesman said: "We're appealing for witnesses to a road rage incident yesterday afternoon (12 October) near to the M5 junction in Worcester.

"The incident happened around 1.15pm near to the Sixways stadium. An Audi A3 was travelling along the A440 when just before the roundabout, a VW T-Roc in front stopped. The occupants of the VW T-Roc got out of the vehicle and gave the Audi driver abuse before kicking the vehicle, resulting in criminal damage."

The spokesman added: "We’d like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the collision or have dash-cam footage of it.