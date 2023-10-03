Road closures: a dozen for Shropshire drivers over the next fortnight

There are 12 road closures to look out for in the county.

And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

A49, from 8pm September 25 to 6am October 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A49 both directions Rock Green roundabout, multiway signals for electrical works.

A5, from 9.30am September 26 to 4pm October 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions Montford Bridge to Shottatton Cross roads to B4397 diversion for local authority works on behalf of Shropshire Council.

A483, from 9.30am August 7 to 3.30pm November 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A483 both directions Llanymynech to Llyncyls, Multiway temporary traffic signals for electrical works.

And a further nine closures will begin over the next two weeks:

A49, from 8pm October 2 to 6am October 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A49 both directions Bayston Hill, two-way temporary traffic signals for barrier/fence safety repairs.

A49, from 8pm October 2 to 6am October 27, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 both directions Dobbies roundabout to Edgebold roundabout, carriageway closure for drainage works.

A5, from 9pm October 2 to 6am October 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions Preston to M54 jct seven, lane closure for barrier repairs.

A49, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on October 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A49 south of Marshbrook jct for Acton Scott, Multi-Way traffic signals on behalf of BT.

A49, from 9pm October 4 to 6am October 7, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A49 both directions Craven Arms to Bayston Hill, carriageway closure for carriageway repairs.

A458, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on October 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A458 Halfway House, Two Way traffic signals on behalf of STW.

A483, from 9am to 3.30pm on October 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A483 south of Albridge Lane Morda, Two Way traffic signals on behalf of BT.

A5, from 9pm October 9 to 5am October 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions Felton Butler to Wolfshead roundabout, lane closure with switching for drainage works.

A483, from 8pm October 16 to 5am October 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A483 Llanymynech The Street by Sewage works, Two Way traffic signals on behalf of BT.