Trains cancelled between Shrewsbury and Hereford after incident in south Shropshire

Trains have been cancelled south of Shrewsbury after an incident involving two trains in the early hours of Saturday.

Transport for Wales confirmed one of its services was involved in the incident
The incident involved a northbound freight train and a southbound Transport for Wales (TfW) passenger train which had left the county town at 5.45am.

A spokeswoman for TfW confirmed something did hit one of the operator's trains, which did have passengers on board, just outside Church Stretton.

Speaking at midday, she said passengers were "de-trained a couple of hours ago" before carrying on with their journeys.

The incident has led to the closure of the Marches Line between Shrewsbury and Hereford, which only reopened yesterday after 17 days of work inside Dinmore Tunnel, south of Leominster.

National Rail Enquiries is telling passengers: "A broken down train between Hereford and Shrewsbury means that all lines are blocked. Trains between these stations are currently unable to run.

"Limited road transport is running between Hereford and Shrewsbury provided by Lakeside Coaches."

