Major A49 route set for surface repairs over 13 days

Repairs to the road surface will take place on a major route.
Shropshire Council said that the work, which will see it carrying out ‘Multevo’ carriageway repairs, will take place on the A49 Shrewsbury Road, Hadnall, over the course of 13 days.
Starting today, the work will begin at 9.30am and finish at 4pm each day. An alternative route will be signposted throughout the work.