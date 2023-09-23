Overrunning engineering work sees trains cancelled on key route through Shropshire for a second day

Dinmore Tunnel credit Paul Crooke

It means that services running from Wales towards Manchester will terminate at Hereford and services running from Manchester Piccadilly / Crewe towards Wales will terminate at Shrewsbury.

Passengers have been advised not to travel because of limited replacement road transport.

A spokesperson for train operator Transport for Wales said: "Due to overrunning engineering works between Hereford and Shrewsbury, there will be no trains running between Hereford and Shrewsbury on Saturday September 23.

"Due to limited replacement road transport between Hereford and Shrewsbury, passengers are advised not to travel."

A spokesperson for Network Rail Wales & Borders said: Due to overrunning engineering work there are currently no trains between Hereford and Shrewsbury.

"We are working to get the line open as soon as we are able and are sorry for the further disruption and inconvenience."

A spokesperson for National Rail said: "Engineering works not being finished on time between Hereford and Shrewsbury means all lines are currently closed. Train services are unable to run through these stations and will be cancelled.

"Disruption is expected until the end of the day."

The engineering work was planned to finish on Thursday at the Dinmore Tunnel in Herefordshire with the aim of making services more reliable.