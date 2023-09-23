Full closure of motorway still in place after serious crash involving two cars just after midnight

The serious incident occurred shortly after midnight.

Lanes one and two have been closed, however West Mercia Police confirmed at 3:43am that a full carriageway closure was required for collision investigation work.

National Highways Traffic Officers and service providers are also in attendance.

Diversion Route

Road users are advised to follow the solid diamond diversion symbol on road signs:

Exit the M42 at J1 on to the A441 southbound

Travel on the A441 to the interchange with the A448

Take the link to the A448 (signposted Bromsgrove)

Continue on the A448 to the roundabout with the A38

Take the 4th exit on to the A38

Continue on the A38 to Lydiate Ash Interchange

Here, road users can continue their journey on the M5 north or south

A spokesman for National Highways said: "If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time. Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey.

"Further information is available from National Highways by visiting our www.trafficengland.com website and travel apps, or via our regional twitter feed. Our 24/7 contact centre team is also available to provide up to the minute information on 0300 123 5000."