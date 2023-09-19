Fuel prices across Shropshire as oil nears 100 dollars a barrel

The RAC has warned that drivers are 'in for a hard time at the pumps' as increasing demand from China along with production cuts by Saudi Arabia and Russia are sparking a hike in oil prices.
Motorists have been warned to expect higher fuel prices yet again as the cost of a barrel of oil approaches 100 US dollars.
