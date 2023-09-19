Fuel prices across Shropshire as oil nears 100 dollars a barrel

Premium
By Lauren HillWhitchurchTransportPublished: Last Updated: Comments

Motorists have been warned to expect higher fuel prices yet again as the cost of a barrel of oil approaches 100 US dollars.

The RAC has warned that drivers are 'in for a hard time at the pumps' as increasing demand from China along with production cuts by Saudi Arabia and Russia are sparking a hike in oil prices.

Transport
News
News
Motors
Whitchurch
North Shropshire
Local Hubs
Lauren Hill

By Lauren Hill

Trainee Reporter

Trainee digital reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News