Historic steam engine returning to Shropshire on Thursday - when and where you can see it

Steam enthusiasts have another chance to see an iconic locomotive visit Shropshire this week.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter! Sign Up

60007 Sir Nigel Gresley returns to Shropshire on Thursday A4 pacific No. 60007 Sir Nigel Gresley will once again be hauling the Welsh Marches Express between Bristol and Shrewsbury, bringing another sell-out train full of tourists to the county town.