Woman 'hit by train' in weekend incident is 'stable' in hospital

National Rail tweeted about a person being hit by a train in the Hereford area which lead to rail lines being closed as the emergency services responded.

A spokesperson for British Transport Police said: "Officers were called to Hereford station at 2.56pm on August 27 following reports of a casualty on the tracks. Paramedics also attended and a woman was taken to hospital where she is in a stable condition.

"The incident is not being treated as suspicious."

A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service said an air ambulance was sent from Strensham.

"We were called to reports of an incident on the railway line at Hereford Railway Station at 2.56pm on Sunday.

"One ambulance, two paramedic officer, two BASICS doctors from the Mercian Accident Rescue Service and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Strensham attended the scene.

"On arrival we discovered one patient, a woman, who was treated for injuries not believed to be serious before being taken to Hereford County Hospital."