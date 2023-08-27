Train services in Shropshire hit as rail company suffers 'driver and signaller' shortages

Shrewsbury train station

National Rail says two afternoon trains between Llandrindod and Shrewsbury have been cancelled and this morning there is "no guarantee" of replacement buses being available.

The issue is also affecting the route between Wrexham and Bidson.

A spokesperson for National Rail said: "A shortage of train drivers means that there will be no service on some Transport for Wales routes today, Sunday August 27."

The update said the services cancelled were the 4.20pm from Shrewsbury to Swansea and the 5.58pm Swansea to Shrewsbury.

National Rail adds that "Transport for Wales are making every effort to replace the withdrawn services with road transport however this cannot be guaranteed. They are advising to check before you travel and / or make alternative arrangements."

They advise that travellers may be entitled to compensation if you experience a delay in completing your journey.

"Please keep your train ticket and make a note of your journey, as both will be required to support any claim," they add.

The Transport for Wales website at 8.50am today showed 41 train cancellations across its network, mostly affecting services in south Wales.