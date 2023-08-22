All the major road closures to look out for in Shropshire over the next fortnight

One of the closures could cause delays of up to half an hour.

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing a hold-up of between ten minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

A49, from 8.55pm August 14 to 4pm August 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A49 north of Marshbrook (Queensmill), Two Way traffic signals on behalf of STW.

A5, from 9.30am August 14 to 4pm September 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions Shotatton to Queens head jct B5009, diversion for local authority works.

A483, from 9.30am August 7 to 3.30pm November 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A483 both directions Llanymynech to Llyncyls, Multiway temporary traffic signals for electrical works.

And a further five closures will begin over the next two weeks:

A5, from 8pm August 21 to 6am August 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 Felton Butler, Two Way signals on behalf of Freedom Fibre.

A5, from 9pm August 22 to 6am August 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A45 Oswestry north of Middleton road junction, Two Way traffic signals on behalf of BT.

A483, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on August 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A483 Pant opposite Briggs Lane, Multi-Way traffic signals on behalf of Airband Community Internet.

A458, from 8pm August 29 to 6am September 2, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A483 both directions Llanymynech to Llandysilio, carriageway closure for carriageway reconstruction/renewal works.

A49, from 9pm August 29 to 6am August 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A49 both directions between Church Stretton and Watling Street South, two-way signals for electrical works.