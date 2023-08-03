Shrewsbury town centre road closed for emergency repairs

A road in Shrewsbury town centre has been closed overnight to allow National Grid to carry out emergency repairs.

Mardol Head, Shrewsbury. Photo: Google
Shropshire Council has said Mardol Head in Shrewsbury town centre will be closed overnight on Thursday.

The closure is in place to allow National Grid to carry out emergency repairs.

The council has said a signed diversion is in place and access will be maintained to properties and businesses.

It is expected the road will reopen by Friday morning.

National Grid has been approached for comment.

