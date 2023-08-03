Shrewsbury town centre road closed for emergency repairs

Shropshire Council has said Mardol Head in Shrewsbury town centre will be closed overnight on Thursday.
The closure is in place to allow National Grid to carry out emergency repairs.
Mardol Head in Shrewsbury is closed overnight today, 3 August, to allow National Grid to carry out emergency repairs. A signed diversion is in place and access will be maintained to properties and businesses.— Shropshire Council (@ShropCouncil) August 3, 2023
It is expected the road will re-open by the morning.
The council has said a signed diversion is in place and access will be maintained to properties and businesses.
It is expected the road will reopen by Friday morning.
National Grid has been approached for comment.