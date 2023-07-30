Three roads to be closed from tomorrow for various works

Shropshire Council has said that Park Lane in Shifnal will be shut between 8am and 5pm for five days last from July 31.

The closure is to allow for drainage works.

An alternative route via Upton Lane, Wolverhampton Road, and Park Lane, will be available.

Elsewhere, gas works will mean the closure of Springfield Green in Shrewsbury for nearly three weeks.

The road will be shut to cars for 19 days from July 31, according to Shropshire Council.

The work is part of a mains replacement scheme being carried out by Cadent Gas.

An alternative route along neighbouring streets will be signposted for drivers throughout the work.

Further south, another road will be closed while workers attempt to discover the cause of a leak.

Shropshire Council said the B4363 at Six Ashes would be shut for three days from today.

The authority said that Severn Trent would be carrying out a trial dig to find the source of a leak which has been running onto the road.