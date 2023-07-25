Coach firm providing free travel for travellers escaping Greece

Coach operator National Express is offering free travel to holidaymakers who have been repatriated from Greece to a different airport than they flew out from.

National Express has offered free travel for repatriated holiday makers from Greece. Photo: Michael Molloy.
National Express will transport people and their luggage, if they have it, back to their original airport or a different location of their choice within the UK.

Chris Hardy, managing director of National Express Coach, said: “We’ve all seen the horrifying experiences people have had in the Greek wildfires on the news.

"This is the least we can do to help them get back home.

“National Express is proud to step up in these national moments to help people get home.”

Anyone who has been repatriated and requires a free coach ticket should show proof of their original flight and airport and the boarding pass of the flight they have taken.

National Express said it will also honour coach travel already booked for any date subject to availability if customers’ onward travel plans have been impacted in unforeseen circumstances.

National Express runs more than 1,800 coach services a day, with all major and regional airports regularly served.

For more information, go to nationalexpress.com/greece

