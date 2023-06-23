Engineering work will see West Midlands rail passengers hit with more disruption this weekend

Many West Midlands Railway services will be replaced by bus services

Last week cricket fans were vexed at planned engineering works on the line between the two cities and the same will happen on Saturday and Sunday.

West Midlands Railway warned passengers about the disruption. Unlike last week there are no major sporting events like The Ashes and no shows at The Civic Hall, Utilita Arena or Resorts World Arena.

However, theatre fans are going to be hit by the disruption, with ballet at Wolverhampton Grand on Saturday and Cirque acrobatics on Sunday. In Birmingham the musical Six is at the Hippodrome among other events.

Trains will not be stopping at Smethwick Rolfe Street, Galton Bridge, Sandwell and Dudley, Dudley Port, Tipton or Coseley stations on Saturday and Sunday, which will impact events, fun days and parties in those towns.

On the West Midlands Railway website, the information was: "Engineering work is taking place between Birmingham New Street and Wolverhampton, closing some lines.

"Avanti West Coast train services between London Euston and Wolverhampton will be diverted to run via Aston instead of via Dudley Port.

"Train services between London Euston and Edinburgh will not call at Birmingham New Street, and will also be diverted to run via Aston instead of via Dudley Port."

"CrossCountry services will not call at Wolverhampton. If you are travelling to / from Wolverhampton you should travel on diverted Avanti West Coast or West Midlands Railway services.

"Buses will replace Transport for Wales trains between Birmingham International and Wolverhampton."

Gray Ward, from Oldbury, said: "As soon as I know its a rail replacement bus I try and find another way or just cancel my plans. They take an age because they stop at each railway station. I was going to go to Wolverhampton on a pub crawl on Saturday afternoon but no chance now, all the stress of the journey there and back will wreck it."

On Sunday, train services between Birmingham New Street and Shrewsbury will run between Wolverhampton and Shrewsbury only. Passengers are advised to travel on other services between Birmingham New Street and Wolverhampton.

Trains between Wolverhampton and Walsall will run between Birmingham New Street and Walsall only - to a special timetable at a reduced level of frequency - local stopping train services between Wolverhampton and Birmingham New Street will not run.

WM Railway said: "Rail replacement buses will operate between Wolverhampton and Birmingham New Street - calling at all intermediate stations."

"Please be advised that, on occasion, replacement vehicles may be busier than usual, and you should allow extra time for your journey."