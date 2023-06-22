Train services disrupted between Telford and Wolverhampton over trespassers on railway

By Megan Howe

Services have been disrupted between Wellington, Telford and Wolverhampton due to trespassers on the railway.

WMR train
WMR train

West Midlands Railway announced on Twitter at 6.16pm on Thursday that some services have been cancelled between the two stations due to trespassers on the line.

Trains have had to run at a reduced speed as a result.

For more information visit westmidlandsrailway.co.uk

Megan Howe

By Megan Howe

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Shropshire Star.

