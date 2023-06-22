Train services disrupted between Telford and Wolverhampton over trespassers on railway

West Midlands Railway announced on Twitter at 6.16pm on Thursday that some services have been cancelled between the two stations due to trespassers on the line.
Trains have had to run at a reduced speed as a result.
📢 Problems reported— West Midlands Railway (@WestMidRailway) June 22, 2023
🚧 Cancellations to services between Wellington Shropshire and Wolverhampton: Due to trespassers on the railway between Wellington Shropshire and Wolverhampton trains have to run at reduced speed on all lines.
ℹ https://t.co/9A0yN3rUgW
For more information visit westmidlandsrailway.co.uk