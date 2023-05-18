EasyJet expands flights at Birmingham Airport with new destinations on horizon

Easyjet is set to expand its operations from Birmingham Airport An Easyjet Airbus A319 at Birmingham Airport. It is now planning to base three aircraft there and expand flights.

An announcement is due today on new services to a range of destinations.

Easyjet will base three aircraft at the airport, enabling flights to destinations in countries thought to include France and Spain.

It will be the first time the airline has based planes at Birmingham Airport and will give it extra capacity and flexibility.

The new development was being outlined at the airport today to coincide with the announcement of Easyjet’s half-year profits.

Under the deal an initial three planes will be based at Birmingham, with a further two potentially lined up as part of a future expansion of services.

Easyjet currently runs flights from Birmingham to eight European destinations, as well as Belfast, Glasgow and Edinburgh.

The airline has previously announced it is starting thrice-weekly flights from Birmingham to Milan Malpensa airport – which is one of Easyjet’s biggest hubs – from June 26. The expansion of Easyjet services also comes as the airport prepares to develop a new £40 million new security hall, set to be ready for June 2024.

Some 10.3 million passengers travelled through Birmingham Airport last year, making it the seventh busiest in the UK. Around 50 airlines operate at the airport in total, including Ryanair, Jet2.com, Tui Airways, Air France and Emirates.

More than 400,000 passengers passed through the airport over the Easter period – 15 per cent more than normal – and it is expecting to be busy for half term week at the end of this month.