'Totally reckless': Police called to caravan abandoned on A490 near Bishop's Castle

Police attended the abandoned caravan on the A490 on Wednesday morning. Photo: South Shropshire SNT

Officers from Bishop's Castle were out attending to the abandoned caravan on the A490 between Chirbury and Churchstoke on Wednesday morning.

A spokesperson from the Safer Nieghbourhood Team said the situation was a diverting them from other serious matters and called it "totally reckless".

At about 8.30am, South Shropshire SNT's tweeted: "Bishop's Castle SNT are out at an abandoned caravan which has been left in the live carriageway of an A road.