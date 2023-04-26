Notification Settings

'Totally reckless': Police called to caravan abandoned on A490 near Bishop's Castle

By Megan JonesBishop's CastleTransportPublished:

Police have hit out at a "totally reckless" driver who abandoned a caravan on a busy A road near Bishop's Castle.

Police attended the abandoned caravan on the A490 on Wednesday morning. Photo: South Shropshire SNT
Officers from Bishop's Castle were out attending to the abandoned caravan on the A490 between Chirbury and Churchstoke on Wednesday morning.

A spokesperson from the Safer Nieghbourhood Team said the situation was a diverting them from other serious matters and called it "totally reckless".

At about 8.30am, South Shropshire SNT's tweeted: "Bishop's Castle SNT are out at an abandoned caravan which has been left in the live carriageway of an A road.

"This is totally reckless and puts members of the public at risk! This act also diverts us from more serious matters."

