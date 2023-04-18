Landslide and falling trees cause road closure in Shropshire border nature reserve

Police closed the A488 on Tuesday after a landslide and trees came down on the road

The A488 near Hope Valley Nature Reserve was closed on Tuesday evening after a landslide blocked the road.

Police from Bishop's Castle said there were trees down on the road between Ploxgreen and Hope.

Another busy day for Bishops Castle SNT today Currently at a landslide and trees down on A488 in hope valley. Road remains closed please avoid the area! We are working to remove this asap.@CCPippaMills@OFFICIALWMAS@SFRS_Control @sgt_j_price pic.twitter.com/Q3Qg4Krhzn — South Shropshire SNT's (@SouthShropCops) April 18, 2023

Officers were advising motorists to avoid the area, while services worked to remove the debris.