Landslide and falling trees cause road closure in Shropshire border nature reserve

The A488 near Hope Valley Nature Reserve was closed on Tuesday evening after a landslide blocked the road.
Police from Bishop's Castle said there were trees down on the road between Ploxgreen and Hope.
Another busy day for Bishops Castle SNT today Currently at a landslide and trees down on A488 in hope valley. Road remains closed please avoid the area! We are working to remove this asap.@CCPippaMills@OFFICIALWMAS@SFRS_Control @sgt_j_price pic.twitter.com/Q3Qg4Krhzn— South Shropshire SNT's (@SouthShropCops) April 18, 2023
Officers were advising motorists to avoid the area, while services worked to remove the debris.
It is not yet known how much longer the road will be closed for.