Landslide and falling trees cause road closure in Shropshire border nature reserve

By Megan Jones

A road along the Welsh border was closed on Tuesday after a landslide.

The A488 near Hope Valley Nature Reserve was closed on Tuesday evening after a landslide blocked the road.

Police from Bishop's Castle said there were trees down on the road between Ploxgreen and Hope.

Officers were advising motorists to avoid the area, while services worked to remove the debris.

It is not yet known how much longer the road will be closed for.

