M6 reopens after lorry crash and fire closes northbound carriageway overnight

Crews working at the scene following the serious incident. Photo: National Highways

Drivers were stopped in both directions between junction 12 for Cannock and 13 for Stafford after a lorry crashed and caught fire on the northbound carriageway at around 11.30am yesterday.

The crash resulted in a closure of the M6 heading north that lasted around 15 hours. As well as the recovery of the lorry, the carriageway also needed resurfacing as a result of the crash and blaze.

It wasn't until just before 3.30am that National Highways announced that three of the four lanes were open to traffic again.

The lorry caught fire following a collision. Photo: National Highways

However, the agency added: "Due to extensive damage sustained to the nearside barrier, lane 1 will remain closed for ongoing repairs."

Dramatic images released by the National Highways team revealed the extent of the damage.

Recovery work will take place overnight. Photo: National Highways

The Midlands Air Ambulance and all other emergency services attended scene. The injuries of those involved are not yet known.

Traffic was originally stopped in both directions before the southbound carriageway was reopened.

Elsewhere, two lanes have been closed on the southbound carriageway this morning after a lorry broke down.