Signalling staff illness disrupts train services at Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury Railway Station

Train operator Transport for Wales issued a line update at 2.29pm saying that the disruption was expected until 7pm.

It came after engineering works meant no trains were running between Shrewsbury and Wolverhampton in the morning.

A TfW spokesman said: "Due to signalling staff being taken ill at Shrewsbury fewer trains are able to run on some lines.

"Train services running through this station may be cancelled or delayed. Disruption is expected until 7pm, April 2."

The company reminded people that if one if its trains runs late or is cancelled for any reason and because of that you get to your destination station 15 minutes or more later than scheduled, you may be entitled to claim Delay Repay compensation.

If that is the case contact customer relations or pick up a form from your nearest ticket office. Email: customer.relations@tfwrail.wales