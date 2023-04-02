Notification Settings

Signalling staff illness disrupts train services at Shrewsbury

By David Tooley

Trains were cancelled or delayed at Shrewsbury on Sunday afternoon because of signalling staff being taken ill.

Shrewsbury Railway Station
Train operator Transport for Wales issued a line update at 2.29pm saying that the disruption was expected until 7pm.

It came after engineering works meant no trains were running between Shrewsbury and Wolverhampton in the morning.

A TfW spokesman said: "Due to signalling staff being taken ill at Shrewsbury fewer trains are able to run on some lines.

"Train services running through this station may be cancelled or delayed. Disruption is expected until 7pm, April 2."

The company reminded people that if one if its trains runs late or is cancelled for any reason and because of that you get to your destination station 15 minutes or more later than scheduled, you may be entitled to claim Delay Repay compensation.

If that is the case contact customer relations or pick up a form from your nearest ticket office. Email: customer.relations@tfwrail.wales

All claims for compensation must be made within 28 days of completion of your journey.

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

