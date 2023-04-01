Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Holidaymakers heading to France for Easter urged to think ahead due to 'deeply frustrating' border issues in Dover

By Thomas ParkesTransportPublished: Comments

Holidaymakers across the West Midlands and Shropshire travelling to France for Easter have been urged to think ahead as companies warn of delays in border processes.

Travelling from our region to France for an Easter getaway could be an ordeal.
Travelling from our region to France for an Easter getaway could be an ordeal.

The Port of Dover said it is "deeply frustrated" with "significant delays" surrounding coach traffic due to French issues with checks and the sheer volume.

Additional coach bookings taken by ferry operators during Easter has impacted operations, a statement on the port's website said on Saturday morning.

P&O Ferries also apologised for the wait times for coaches sailing from Dover, while DFDS said it is expecting a busy weekend and advised passengers to allow extra time to complete border and check-in controls.

A statement from the port said: "The Port of Dover is deeply frustrated by last night's and this morning's situation and particularly so on behalf of all the ferry operators' coach passengers who have had to endure such a long wait at the port.

"Whilst freight and car traffic was processed steadily regardless of the additional challenging weather conditions and high seasonal volumes, coach traffic suffered significant delays due to lengthy French border processes and sheer volume.

"Despite considerable pre-planning with our ferry operators, border agency partners and the Kent Resilience Forum, and the success of similar plans for processing substantial numbers of coaches during the most recent half-term period, the additional coach bookings taken by ferry operators for Easter has impacted operations for the port."

The port said food and drink has been provided to coach passengers in the queues, adding: "We offer our sincere apologies for the prolonged delays that people have endured and continue to work with all of our partners to get all passengers on their way as quickly as possible."

Transport
News
Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Deputy Chief Reporter@TParkes_Star

Deputy Chief Reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News