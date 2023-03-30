A49 to be closed in south Shropshire over two nights to fix massive pothole

People have complained about a massive pothole reapparing on the A49 at Onibury

National Highways in the West Midlands say they will be carrying out some emergency repairs on the A49 near Onibury over the next two nights.

A spokesman for National Highways said temporary repairs have recently been made on the pothole to maintain safety until we could return for the permanent repair tonight.

"To ensure the safety of workers and road users, there will be a full closure of the A49, in both directions, between Bromfield and Onibury tonight (March 30) and tomorrow, between 8pm and 6am.