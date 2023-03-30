Notification Settings

A49 to be closed in south Shropshire over two nights to fix massive pothole

By David Tooley

A main road in Shropshire will be closed for two nights so that a massive pothole can be fixed.

People have complained about a massive pothole reapparing on the A49 at Onibury
National Highways in the West Midlands say they will be carrying out some emergency repairs on the A49 near Onibury over the next two nights.

A spokesman for National Highways said temporary repairs have recently been made on the pothole to maintain safety until we could return for the permanent repair tonight.

"To ensure the safety of workers and road users, there will be a full closure of the A49, in both directions, between Bromfield and Onibury tonight (March 30) and tomorrow, between 8pm and 6am.

"During closures, a clearly signed diversion route will be in place. During this time, access to frontages and access for emergency vehicles will also be maintained."

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

