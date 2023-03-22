Road closures diverting Arriva buses in Madeley

Arriva say the road closures in Madeley between March 26 and April 2 will affect services that visit High Street, Court Avenue and Park Avenue.

The road closure impacts services 1, 2, 4, 8 and 18 between 10am and 4pm every day.

An Arriva spokesman said: "Service 4 will operate normal line of route terminating at the St Marys School bus stop on Parkway.

"The service will then head around Madeley Roundabout and head back along Parkway.

"Customers can board at St Marys School stop heading back towards Telford or use the Court Centre bus stop opposite Lidl."

Service 1, 2, 8 and 18 will divert via Maddocks & Parkway

"Passengers wanting to board/alight in Madeley Centre heading towards Sutton Hill can do so on Parkway at the Court Centre and St Marys School stops," said the spokesman.

"Passengers wanting to board/alight in Madeley Centre heading towards Telford/Ironbridge can do so at the Court Centre stop on Parkway opposite Lidl.

"Temporary bus stops have been requested for Maddocks in both directions."