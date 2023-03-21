Roads across Shropshire to be resurfaced - is your route on the list?

Resurfacing work on the A41 in July 2022. Picture: Shropshire Council

The sites have been identified via a combination of local engineering judgement and asset management data as being in need of resurfacing.

The sites form part of a countywide programme of schemes, scheduled says the council to deliver the work in the most efficient and cost-effective way.

A council spokesman said to ensure value for money, roads that are likely to need costly repairs in the future are prioritised.

Dates and details each scheme will be added to this interactive map once known. The map can be searched using the reference number for each site in the list below.

Councillor Richard Marshall, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for highways, said: “We’re committed to improving our roads and making them safer for all road users.

"Our annual resurfacing programme is an important part of this and represents a significant investment in the county’s roads.

"It will greatly improve stretches of roads across Shropshire and help to prevent potholes and other problems occurring in the future.

“I’m sure the work will be welcomed by people who use these stretches of road and I thank people for their patience and understanding while this important work is carried out.”

Meanwhile more than 60 stretches of road across Shropshire are set to be treated this spring and summer as part of Shropshire Council’s annual surface dressing programme.

Some dates may change, depending on operational considerations and weather conditions.

The roads set to be resurfaced, with map reference first, are:

34701657: U5504 – Plealey Lane. Longden To Plealey Villa, Longden

34701539: C1053 – Montford Bridge Village (Forton Bank)

29600716: U0725 – Maes-Y-Clwdd Enterprise Centre, Oswestry

34800246: B5069 – Cross Street, Oswestry

28200958: U2914 – Cherry Way, Market Drayton

29600267: B5069 – Oswald Road, Oswestry

34700979: C1062 – Shrewsbury Road, Bomere Heath

36501207: U7719 – Stowe

34700725: C7205 – Monkmoor Road, Shrewsbury

34700639: C7115 – Longden Road, Shrewsbury

28200059: U2925 – Berrisford Rd, Market Drayton (from junction with Great Hales Street to 30mph)

29600325: B4579 – Shrewsbury Road, Oswestry

29600083: B4397 – Ruyton-XI-Towns

36500719: A4117 – Cleobury To Lembrook Bridge Rural

4300040: U8183 – Barke Street, Bridgnorth

4310326: A41 – Hand Lane to Telford & Wrekin boundary

4301170: C4162 – Junction Haughton road to A5

4300292: C4233 – Hall Road, Ditton Priors

36500454: Teme Street, Burford – junction through to county boundary

28200689: U2410 – Wellgate, Wem

4300457: A41: M54 to C4178 Newport Road

29600085: B5069 – Church Street, Oswestry

28200827: A41 – Tilstock Island approaches

36500246: U8339 – Langland Road, Cleobury Mortimer

34700911: B4380 – Longden Road Island, Shrewsbury

36500289: B5069 – High Street, Bishop’s Castle

4300824: C4237 – The Square to Riddings Lane, Stottesdon

28200399: C2082 – Church Street, Prees

4300437: B4363 – Mill Street, Bridgnorth