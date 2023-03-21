Roads across Shropshire to be resurfaced - is your route on the list?

The sites have been identified via a combination of local engineering judgement and asset management data as being in need of resurfacing.
The sites form part of a countywide programme of schemes, scheduled says the council to deliver the work in the most efficient and cost-effective way.
A council spokesman said to ensure value for money, roads that are likely to need costly repairs in the future are prioritised.
Dates and details each scheme will be added to this interactive map once known. The map can be searched using the reference number for each site in the list below.
Councillor Richard Marshall, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for highways, said: “We’re committed to improving our roads and making them safer for all road users.
"Our annual resurfacing programme is an important part of this and represents a significant investment in the county’s roads.
"It will greatly improve stretches of roads across Shropshire and help to prevent potholes and other problems occurring in the future.
“I’m sure the work will be welcomed by people who use these stretches of road and I thank people for their patience and understanding while this important work is carried out.”
Meanwhile more than 60 stretches of road across Shropshire are set to be treated this spring and summer as part of Shropshire Council’s annual surface dressing programme.
Some dates may change, depending on operational considerations and weather conditions.
The roads set to be resurfaced, with map reference first, are:
34701657: U5504 – Plealey Lane. Longden To Plealey Villa, Longden
34701539: C1053 – Montford Bridge Village (Forton Bank)
29600716: U0725 – Maes-Y-Clwdd Enterprise Centre, Oswestry
34800246: B5069 – Cross Street, Oswestry
28200958: U2914 – Cherry Way, Market Drayton
29600267: B5069 – Oswald Road, Oswestry
34700979: C1062 – Shrewsbury Road, Bomere Heath
36501207: U7719 – Stowe
34700725: C7205 – Monkmoor Road, Shrewsbury
34700639: C7115 – Longden Road, Shrewsbury
28200059: U2925 – Berrisford Rd, Market Drayton (from junction with Great Hales Street to 30mph)
29600325: B4579 – Shrewsbury Road, Oswestry
29600083: B4397 – Ruyton-XI-Towns
36500719: A4117 – Cleobury To Lembrook Bridge Rural
4300040: U8183 – Barke Street, Bridgnorth
4310326: A41 – Hand Lane to Telford & Wrekin boundary
4301170: C4162 – Junction Haughton road to A5
4300292: C4233 – Hall Road, Ditton Priors
36500454: Teme Street, Burford – junction through to county boundary
28200689: U2410 – Wellgate, Wem
4300457: A41: M54 to C4178 Newport Road
29600085: B5069 – Church Street, Oswestry
28200827: A41 – Tilstock Island approaches
36500246: U8339 – Langland Road, Cleobury Mortimer
34700911: B4380 – Longden Road Island, Shrewsbury
36500289: B5069 – High Street, Bishop’s Castle
4300824: C4237 – The Square to Riddings Lane, Stottesdon
28200399: C2082 – Church Street, Prees
4300437: B4363 – Mill Street, Bridgnorth
36500381: B4371 – Sandford Avenue, Church Stretton – west of A49