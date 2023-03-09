Trains hit trees as heavy snow disrupts services in Shropshire and Wales

Some Transport for Wales services have been disrupted after three incidents involving trees

Transport for Wales (TfW) has reported three incidents where trains have hit trees, all linked to the bad weather which has affected services linking Shrewsbury to south and west Wales.

A spokesman for the company said the 8.56am Shrewsbury to Llanwrtyd hit a tree north of Knighton and a large branch was stuck under the train, resulting in disruption this morning which has now cleared.

"We’ve also had a couple of other similar incidents earlier in the day which caused disruption:

"The 0547 Swansea to Shrewsbury struck a tree between Dolau and Llanbister Road and the 0630 Aberystwyth to Shrewsbury struck a branch between Newtown and Welshpool."

The spokesman said it is "All linked to the bad weather.

"Passengers using the Heart of Wales Line are advised to check before travel and be prepared for unexpected delays."

Some TfW services into an out of Birmingham are still stopping or starting at Wolverhampton because some trains are out of service needing to be repaired.