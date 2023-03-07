New West Midlands Railway train given fitting name by schoolchildren

West Midlands Railway customer experience director Jonny Wiseman, head teacher Sharifan Nasa and schoolchildren with the Graiseley Wolves train

Ahead of International Women's Day tomorrow, the four-carriage Class 196 train has been officially renamed Graiseley Wolves after the name was chosen by youngsters at Graiseley Primary School.

Schoolchildren chose the name after visiting Wolverhampton station last year for the launch of My Mummy is a Train Driver, a book promoting diversity and inclusion.

The train runs between Shrewsbury and Birmingham, passing through Wolverhampton, meaning it will regularly pass by the school on its journeys.

Jo MacPhail, HR director at WMR, said: “It was a pleasure to welcome Graiseley Primary School to Wolverhampton station and watch the children have such a fun time aboard one of our 196 trains.

“I am delighted the children have now chosen a fitting name for the train which will be riding the Shrewsbury Line in the coming weeks.”

At the My Mummy is a Train Driver event, children from the school had the chance to board a Class 196 train, learn about the book from one of its authors and sit in the driver’s cab.

WMR co-funded the book and welcomed representatives from across the industry for its launch. One of the company’s own drivers offered her insight on life in the driving cab to the children.

Sharifan Nasa, head teacher of Graiseley Primary School, said: "I am so pleased to hear that this wonderful name has been chosen for the new train joining the WMR fleet.

“It is such a privilege to have our name on a train that has been created by one of our pupils.”