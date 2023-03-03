Heart-stopping video shows moment man narrowly avoids being killed by express train

CCTV shows the moment a pedestrian narrowly escaped being hit by an express train. Image: Network Rail/Avanti West Coast

In a warning to others, Avanti West Coast and Network Rail have released the footage of the heart-in-the-mouth moment caught by onboard driver CCTV in January.

The train is seen travelling along a section of track on the West Coast Main Line n ear Runcorn in Cheshire, which has a maximum speed for 125mph.

Network Rail said the entrance to the foot crossing displayed a red warning light, meaning it was unsafe to cross, but this was ignored by the man who was wearing a black cap and hoodie.

He came within feet of the high-speed train was was forced to come to an emergency stop as a result of the near-miss at 10.43am on January 18.

Lucy Jordan, Network Rail’s North West head of safety, said: “When I see footage like this it always make my heart stop. The difference of just a few seconds could have led to tragedy for this man and I can’t downplay the danger he was in.

“It’s important for Network Rail to share this video as a strong warning to others and to remind them of our level crossing rules. No matter how well you think you know a crossing, all users must obey the signage in place and if there are warning lights, always stop when they display red, it just isn’t worth the risk.”