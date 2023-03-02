Slip road on M6 to close as part of Walsall Junction 10 works

National Highways bosses said Walsall's Junction 10 southbound exit slip road would close from 9pm on March 11 until 5am on March 13.

It forms part of a major £78 million project at the junction designed to cut congestion, with the scheme expected to be completed this year.

A spokesman said: "Next weekend we’ll need to close the M6 junction 10 southbound exit slip road so we can continue laying the high friction (also known as anti-skid) road surfacing.

This slip road closure will be in place from 9pm on March 11 until 5am on March 13. Please see the table below for more information and the diversion route.