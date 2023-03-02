Notification Settings

Slip road on M6 to close as part of Walsall Junction 10 works

By Thomas Parkes

An exit slip road on the M6 in the Black Country is set to close next weekend to allow "anti-skid" road surfacing to be laid, highways chiefs say.

National Highways bosses said Walsall's Junction 10 southbound exit slip road would close from 9pm on March 11 until 5am on March 13.

It forms part of a major £78 million project at the junction designed to cut congestion, with the scheme expected to be completed this year.

A spokesman said: "Next weekend we’ll need to close the M6 junction 10 southbound exit slip road so we can continue laying the high friction (also known as anti-skid) road surfacing.

This slip road closure will be in place from 9pm on March 11 until 5am on March 13. Please see the table below for more information and the diversion route.

"We’re sorry for the disruption these closures may cause to your journey and encourage drivers to plan ahead and allow extra time when travelling. Please note that these closures are subject to change at short notice due to unforeseen circumstances or poor weather conditions."

Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Deputy Chief Reporter@TParkes_Star

Deputy Chief Reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

