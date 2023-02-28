Shropshire road closures: More than a dozen for motorists to avoid this week

A stock image of a road closed sign, taken Tuesday 12th May 2020.

And two of them are expected to cause "moderate" delays with drivers facing hold-ups of between ten minutes and half an hour.

The below list only includes roads managed by National Highways. They're responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads are not included in their schedule.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A5, from 9pm January 10 to 6am March 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions M54 jct seven to A5 welsh border, lane closures for drainage works.

• A5, from 8am February 20 to 5pm March 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions Wolfshead Roundabout to Felton Butler Roundabout and Nescliffe services slips roads closed and closure of the Layby, Lane services slip roads and layby closures for Horticulture cutting and planting.

• A483, from 8pm January 9 to 6am April 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A483 southbound, Mile End roundabout to Llanymynech, lane closures with multiway traffic signals for ironwork upgrades.

• A458, from 8pm January 9 to 6am April 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A458 both directions Churncote to Wollaston, traffic signals for drainage repairs.

And a further nine closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A5, from 1am to 2am on February 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 from A5064 roundabout from A49, traffic signals for utility works on behalf of Network Rail.

• A483, from 7am to 7pm on March 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A483 Juct with B5069 to Morda, Two Way traffic signals on behalf of BT.

• A458, from 8am March 1 to 5.30pm March 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A458 between Rowton Avenue and Wattlesborough Heath, Two Way signals on behalf of National Grid (West Midlands).

• A49, from 8pm March 2 to 6am March 11, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A49 Both direction Onibury to Bromfield, carriageway closure for carriageway repairs.

• A5, from 9pm March 2 to 6am March 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 clockwise Five Crosses roundabout, lane closure for electrical repairs.

• A49, from 8am to 4pm on March 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A49 between B4370 and 489, Two Way traffic signals on behalf of National Grid.

• M54, from 9.30am March 8 to 6am March 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M54 eastbound, jct four to jct 3, lane closure for electrical works.

• M54, from 8pm March 10 to 6am March 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M54 both directions jct one to jct 4, short stops for training.