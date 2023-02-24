Shropshire Council steps in to save 12 under-threat bus services

Last year, Shropshire Council agreed to support a number of both commercial and subsidised services that Arriva and other operators wanted to change or withdraw from service due to a fall in the number of fare-paying passengers.

As a result of this financial support, the services will be able to continue operating while Shropshire Council considers other ways to improve public transport.

The news follows an unsuccessful bid by the authority for Government Levelling Up funding (LUF) that included plans for demand-responsive buses, and for transforming Shrewsbury’s park and ride service.

Shropshire Council is now seeking other funding that may be available to help achieve its aims.

Ian Nellins, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member with responsibility for public transport, said: “Whilst finding any additional funding to support bus services within Shropshire is extremely difficult in the current financial climate, I’m pleased that we are able to further extend our support for these services – which will ensure they continue to operate beyond the end of March.

“We’re extremely disappointed that our LUF bid wasn’t successful but we remain determined to implement our plans for improving public transport across the county, and we’re working hard to identify ways to do this, and to source funding that will enable to do so. I’m hopeful that we’ll be able to make further announcements soon.

“We will also continue to lobby the Government with our bus operators for the funding that we need to make bus services a realistic option as a first choice of travel across Shropshire.”

The services that will continue to receive support from April 1, 2023 are:

9 – Wolverhampton to Bridgnorth

20 – Radbrook Green

53 – Ellesmere to Oswestry

113/4/5/6 – Bridgnorth to Telford

544/546 – Little Lyth and Pulverbatch

552/553 – Shrewsbury to Bishop’s Castle

435 – Shrewsbury to Ludlow

436 – Bridgnorth to Shrewsbury

125 – Highley to Bridgnorth

64 – Market Drayton to Shrewsbury

701 – Ludlow Town Service

745A/B – Pontesbury, Clun, Bishops Castle, Lydbury North area.