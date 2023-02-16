Road closure near Oswestry for bridge repairs

A spokesman for Shropshire Council said that the Coed-y- Go West Culvert – which carries a ‘C’ classified road over a tributary of the River Morda – will close for parapet repairs from February 27 to March 10, from 8am to 4pm each day.

"The work will involve taking down and rebuilding of the upstream parapet and installation of concrete bags to the invert of the culvert," said the spokesman.

"To carry out the work safely it will be necessary to close the bridge to vehicular traffic.

"When the bridge is closed, traffic will be diverted by a signed diversion route.

"Access over the culvert for pedestrians and dismounted cyclists will remain available throughout the proposed work.

"Inevitably there will be some disruption during these works, and ever effort will be made to minimise any inconvenience.