Three out of four lanes closed on M6 in Black Country due to accident

Fire crews from Walsall shared this image of the crash

The route is not set to be fully reopen until at least 3pm, highways bosses have said, with long delays building up.

Motorists have been urged to allow for extra travel time and consider other routes.

An image released by Walsall fire crews shows the crash appears to have involved at least two cars and a lorry.

The accident has happened between Junctions 9 and 10, for Wednesbury and Walsall.

📍 #M6 between J9 (Wednesbury) and J10 (Walsall)



⚠️ Road traffic collision on this route



❌ 3 lanes closed (Traffic is passing the scene in lane 1)



⌛ 45 min delays impacting #M6 J7, #M5 J1 & routes around J9 & J7



⌚⤴️ Allow extra time & consider other routes@HighwaysWMIDS pic.twitter.com/JlyCrZhB9k — West Midlands Roads (@WMRoads) January 31, 2023