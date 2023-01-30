Notification Settings

'Severe delays' after A5 at Shrewsbury closed between roundabouts in 'police incident'

By Eleanor Lawson

A busy stretch of the A5 has been closed this evening due to a police incident. resulting in gridlock around parts of Shrewsbury

The Emstrey roundabout
The Emstrey roundabout

West Mercia Police has closed the trunk road between the Dobbies and Emstrey roundabouts, with no access for vehicles to any roads on or off either junction.

Drivers are being advised to use an alternative route to avoid the closed road and the subsequent traffic.

West Mercia Police said: "Road closure for police incident, A5 from Dobbies roundabout to Emstrey roundabout, Shrewsbury. No access to any roads on or off the roundabouts either. Please use an alternative route."

The AA Traffic News said: "Partially blocked and queueing traffic due to police incident on A5 Eastbound between A49 Hereford Road (Dobbies Island) and B4380 Emstrey Bank (Emstrey Island).

"There are reports that the road is fully closed, however the sensors suggest that traffic is passing."

At 5.30pm the AA's map showed long queues developing on numerous roads in the area, with traffic heading towards Shrewsbury queuing back past Preston Island on the A5, through Bayston Hill on the A49, Atcham on the B4380 and halfway towards Cross Houses on the A458.

Elsewhere, Thieves Lane and Oteley Road are reported to be very slow in both directions, as is Hereford Road between the Meole Brace and Dobbies roundabouts.

Queues heading east stretch back to Edgebold roundabout on the A5 and Copthorne Road on the B4380.

Traffic around Shrewsbury at around 5.45pm. Image: AA Traffic News
Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community News Reporter at the Express & Star.

