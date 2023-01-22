Police in Shropshire lay down the law on illegal use of e-scooters

It is currently illegal to ride electric scooters in public areas in most of UK

Parents have been reminded that although e-scooters can be bought, they are currently illegal to use on public roads, pavements, cycle lanes and pedestrian-only areas.

PCSO Beth Francis of Ludlow Safer Neighbourhood Team said: "We have seen an increase in the amount of e-scooters being used in the area recently so we'd just like to remind people about the rules and regulations of using them.

"Please make sure you know the law before buying, or allowing your child to ride, an e-scooter.

"In the West Mercia policing area of Herefordshire, Shropshire and Worcestershire there is only one e-scooter trial, based in Redditch.

"Therefore, unless part of this loan scheme, e-scooters can only be ridden on private land and with permission of the land owner.

"Although e-scooters are available to buy they are currently illegal to use on public roads, pavements, cycle lanes and pedestrian-only areas."

The police say e-scooters are currently classed as Personal Light Electric Vehicles by the Government and fall under the same laws and regulations that apply to all motor vehicles in terms of requiring insurance, tax, MOT, licence and registration.

PCSO Francis said: "There is no mechanism in place at the moment to obtain any of these for e-scooters so as this requirement can't be met their use in public areas is illegal."