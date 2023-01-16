Route changes imminent for Telford to Bridgnorth bus services

Two bus routes are set to change as a result of buses being able to operate on a road in Broseley

The routes served by the number 8 bus service (Telford to Bridgnorth via Broseley) and service 18 (Telford to Bridgnorth via Broseley) will change on Monday, January 30.

This is as a result of Arriva receiving an order from the Traffic Commissioner preventing the company from operating in Cape Street in Broseley.

This means both services have been re-routed to follow an alternative way through the town.

The changes are as follows:

8 – Telford to Bridgnorth via Broseley

The map below shows the roads that will no longer be served, in pink, and the revised route, in blue. Buses towards Bridgnorth will continue to operate in an anticlockwise direction, and buses towards Telford will continue to operate in a clockwise direction. The timetable is otherwise unchanged.

The new route for the number 8

To see the timetable, click here.

18 – Telford to Much Wenlock via Broseley

Due to insufficient time to make the same diversion as route 8, all journeys on route 18 will operate directly along Barratts Hill.

This will mean that Cape Street will no longer be served and passengers are advised to check the timetable for their nearest stops.

The revised route is shown in blue, and the current route in pink.

The new route for the number 18