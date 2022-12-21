Lucky escape for rider as motorbike destroyed in blaze at Telford traffic lights

Firefighters and police were called to a report of a motorbike on fire in Wrockwardine Wood Way at 2.18pm on Wednesday.
Police said the rider was waiting at traffic lights when a motorist pointed out his motorbike was on fire and within moments, the bike was fully ablaze.
SNT Donnington attended a motorcycle on fire at Wrockwardine Wood Way. Rider was not injured. He was waiting at traffic lights when a motorist told the rider his bike was on fire, In seconds it was fully ablaze! @shropsfire attended and put the fire out #PC2465 #PC22211 pic.twitter.com/ykayewWMlO— Telford Cops (@TelfordCops) December 21, 2022
The fire service reported that the 50cc bike was 100 per cent damaged by the blaze, which was extinguished by a crew from Wellington station.
Police shared a picture of the burnt out bike on social media.