Lucky escape for rider as motorbike destroyed in blaze at Telford traffic lights

A motorcycle was destroyed in a blaze at traffic lights in Telford.

Police and fire attended the blazing bike in Wrockwardine Wood
Firefighters and police were called to a report of a motorbike on fire in Wrockwardine Wood Way at 2.18pm on Wednesday.

Police said the rider was waiting at traffic lights when a motorist pointed out his motorbike was on fire and within moments, the bike was fully ablaze.

The fire service reported that the 50cc bike was 100 per cent damaged by the blaze, which was extinguished by a crew from Wellington station.

Police shared a picture of the burnt out bike on social media.

Megan Jones

By Megan Jones

