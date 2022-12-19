Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Five road closures announced for Shropshire this week

By Megan HoweTransportPublished:

Five road closures have been announced for Shropshire this week.

National Highways has announced the road closures but says delays are expected to be under 10 minutes.

Continuing road closures:

  • A5 - from 9pm, December 12, to 6am, December 23, slight delays M54 eastbound and westbound, junction 7 to A5 Nescliffe bypass

  • M54 - from 9pm, December 2, to 6am January 14, slight delays M54 both directions junction one to junction four

A further three closures will begin over the next seven days:

  • A49 - from 9.30am, December 19, to 3.30pm, December 20, slight delays A49 northbound, Dorrington to Condover

  • M54 - from 9pm, December 20, to 6am December 21, slight delays M54 eastbound, junction 3 to junction 2

  • M54 - from 10pm, December 22, to 5am December 23, slight delays M54 both directions, junction two to junction three

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.

Transport
News
Megan Howe

By Megan Howe

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News