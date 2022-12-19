Five road closures announced for Shropshire this week

National Highways has announced the road closures but says delays are expected to be under 10 minutes.

Continuing road closures:

A5 - from 9pm, December 12, to 6am, December 23, slight delays M54 eastbound and westbound, junction 7 to A5 Nescliffe bypass

M54 - from 9pm, December 2, to 6am January 14, slight delays M54 both directions junction one to junction four

A further three closures will begin over the next seven days:

A49 - from 9.30am, December 19, to 3.30pm, December 20, slight delays A49 northbound, Dorrington to Condover

M54 - from 9pm, December 20, to 6am December 21, slight delays M54 eastbound, junction 3 to junction 2

M54 - from 10pm, December 22, to 5am December 23, slight delays M54 both directions, junction two to junction three